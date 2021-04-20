Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $459.60 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $459.60 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020528 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

