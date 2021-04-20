Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after buying an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,327,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.