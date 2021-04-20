BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $807.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,452. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

