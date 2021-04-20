BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $811.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

