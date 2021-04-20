BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $944.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $924.00 to $944.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $811.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $749.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $703.86. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.