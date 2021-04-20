BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. 105,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

