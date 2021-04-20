BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. 10,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,913. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,893 shares of company stock worth $4,298,830. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.