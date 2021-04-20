Block-Logic Hits Market Cap of $414,226.83 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $414,226.83 and approximately $101.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.