Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $27.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

