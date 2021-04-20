Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.27. 22,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,290,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

