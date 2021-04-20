Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.