Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 142.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $231.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

