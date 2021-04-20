Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10,550.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,483,868 shares in the company, valued at $854,638,641.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,697,166 shares of company stock valued at $829,915,277 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

