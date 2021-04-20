Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

