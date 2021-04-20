Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

