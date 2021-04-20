Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 415 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

NYSE:BA opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.25 and a 200-day moving average of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

