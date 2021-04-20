Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

WIFI opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

