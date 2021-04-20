BOOM (BOOM) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $456,504.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

