Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

BRLXF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Boralex stock remained flat at $$32.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. Boralex has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

