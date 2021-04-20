Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $688.55 million, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

In related news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $7,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 4,409.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 257.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

