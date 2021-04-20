bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $2 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. bpost SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

