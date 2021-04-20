Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BAK. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

BAK stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Braskem has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

