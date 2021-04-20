Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.79 ($85.64).

FRA BNR opened at €75.74 ($89.11) on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.52.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

