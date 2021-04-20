Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.79 ($85.64).

FRA BNR opened at €75.74 ($89.11) on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.52.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

