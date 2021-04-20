Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target Increased to GBX 390 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 374.86 ($4.90).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 340.50 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.47.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 66,249 shares of company stock valued at $20,072,943.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.