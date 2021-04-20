Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

BCOV stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 522,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,286. The firm has a market cap of $740.56 million, a PE ratio of -49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

