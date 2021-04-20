Brightworth Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brightworth raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Target were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.09. 14,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day moving average is $179.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

