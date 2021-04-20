Brightworth Has $3.47 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Brightworth lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,429 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

