Brightworth Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $810.50. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $703.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

