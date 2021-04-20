Brightworth Purchases 5,560 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.8% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. 38,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

