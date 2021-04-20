Brightworth Takes $251,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brightworth purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 293,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,057,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

