Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.