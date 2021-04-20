Brokerages Anticipate 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 51job.

JOBS opened at $62.18 on Friday. 51job has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in 51job by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 51job by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in 51job by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

