Brokerages Anticipate 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 51job.
JOBS opened at $62.18 on Friday. 51job has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.77.
51job Company Profile
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
