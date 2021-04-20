Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.33. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $50.21.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,085,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.