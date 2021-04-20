Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MWA. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

