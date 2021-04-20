Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

