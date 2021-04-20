Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

PLUG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,499,438. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.