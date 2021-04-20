Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.37 Million

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce sales of $97.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $96.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $77.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $397.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.07 million to $416.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $379.65 million to $470.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

