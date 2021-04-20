Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,294. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

