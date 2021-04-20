Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Dana posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 125,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAN opened at $26.44 on Friday. Dana has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.