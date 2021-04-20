Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.68. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $211.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

