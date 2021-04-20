Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.50 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 237.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $218.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.