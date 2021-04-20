Brokerages Expect Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Romeo Power’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Romeo Power will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Romeo Power.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Romeo Power by 17.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 108,239 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Romeo Power by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,519,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Romeo Power has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.