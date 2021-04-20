Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $301.43

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Guggenheim lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.34. 153,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.88. argenx has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.