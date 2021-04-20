Brokerages Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) PT at $50.00

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 46.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 104.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

