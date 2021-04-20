Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $17.00

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,359,161. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Insiders have sold a total of 240,140 shares of company stock worth $3,333,803 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

