Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $141.00

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.78. 11,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average of $132.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,481,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

