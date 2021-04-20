Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target at $87.86

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several brokerages have commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Sunday.

NCNO opened at $67.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,358,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,898 shares of company stock worth $66,332,516.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,586,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

