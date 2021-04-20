Brokerages Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target at $24.11

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 124,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 45,525 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.