Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $40.41

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 30,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,095,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,192,347 shares of company stock valued at $84,529,430 over the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVLV traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 457,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,395. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

