Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target at $15.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

ERIC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 763,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.